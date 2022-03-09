Testing travels

Every year, the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts its examinations and interviews in Quetta. Candidates from several parts of the province appear for these exams, but the stay is rather expensive and inconvenient for most.
So far no attempt has been made to establish examination centres in other parts of the province. Since the BPSC may announce different tests in one advertisement, candidates may have to make multiple trips. To save applicants from these unreasonable expenses, the authorities concerned should establish test centres in other cities.
Noor Shah Saleem
Hub
