Wednesday March 09, 2022
World

CIA boss

By AFP
March 09, 2022

Washington: The CIA’s director said on Tuesday he believes China leader Xi Jinping has been "unsettled" by Russia’s difficulties in invading Ukraine, and by how the war has brought the United States and Europe closer.

"I think President Xi and the Chinese leadership are a little bit unsettled by what they’re seeing in Ukraine," Central Intelligence Agency boss William Burns told US lawmakers during a hearing on global threat assessments.

