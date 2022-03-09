Civil society presents charter of demands for strengthening women’s role in local govt

Islamabad : Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar, with UN Women’s representative, Saman Ahsan and other partners from civil society presented the charter of demands for strengthening women’s role in local government in an event organised on Tuesday.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is, ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, recognising the contribution of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all. Women’s political participation and empowerment is essential to reduce their vulnerability and achieve sustainability. It is essential to empower women and girls to have a voice and be equal players in decision making related to climate change and sustainability for sustainable development and gender equality.

NCSW and UN Women observed this year’s International Women’s Day by organising a high-level event on women political empowerment focusing on NCSW’s recent efforts to incorporate changes in the local government ordinances in all the provinces to ensure a greater and meaningful role of women at the district, tehsil, zila and union council levels. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said, “On this International Women’s Day, let’s support, protect and stand up for other women. As women, the fight is not against each other, but the issues and challenges we face every day in today’s age.”

Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson, National Commission on the Status of Women said, "Gender equality can only be ensured when women political participation at the grass root levels is increased. Women of Pakistan are not the victims, but the fighters. I salute the women of Pakistan for their resilience and resolve" Various recommendations were tabled as resolution in the provincial assemblies and local MPAs at all provinces have accepted responsibility for doing so.