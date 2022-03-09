Protecting women top priority: IG

LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that women have a pivotal role in the development of nations and Punjab Police is proud of all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation. He stated this in his special message on the occasion of International Women's Day.

CCPO: The woman of present age is more confident, courageous and empowered than ever before. This was stated by the CCPO Lahore on the occasion of International Women's Day.