Imran Khan asks for swift prosecution of terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum and vigorous implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to repel the threat of terrorism. He said the government has zero-tolerance for terrorists and swift persecution is required to make an example out of terrorists. He also stressed taking proactive measures to tackle the threats in future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was presiding over a meeting of the Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP) here on Monday. The forum strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences to the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack. The premier maintained that nefarious designs to destabilize the country would never succeed as the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism. He said the public realizes that elements are trying to create disharmony based on sectarianism and hate speech, but the state will never allow such designs to succeed.

The Apex Committee stressed the need to strengthen the role of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to coordinate measures essential for countering terrorism and capacity building of Counter-Terrorism Departments. It was also highlighted that provinces need to allocate more resources for conducting effective investigations by adopting scientific techniques and setting up modern forensic labs. The need to accord a conclusive end to terrorism cases in courts of law was emphasized.

Secretary, Interior Division, presented a detailed briefing on the implementation status of NAP, including measures taken to choke terror financing, countering violent extremism, investigation and prosecution of terrorism cases, intolerance towards militancy, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, regulation and registration of seminaries, the merger of formerly FATA areas, reforms in the criminal justice system, eliminating sectarian terrorism, curbing smuggling, narco-traffic and human trafficking, the reconciliation process in Balochistan and issues related to refugees. The meeting was briefed that satisfactory implementation has been achieved on majority action points, however, it was noted support from provincial governments is required for inter-provincial issues.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers including Fawad Ahmed, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umer, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Ministers Sardar Usman Buzdar (Punjab), Murad Ali Shah (Sindh), Mehmood Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (Balochistan), Khalid Khursheed (Gilgit Baltistan), chief secretaries, Inspector Generals of Police and senior civil and military officers.