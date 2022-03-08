 
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Sri Lankan cardinal seeks UN probe into Easter massacre

By AFP
March 08, 2022

GENEVA: The head of Sri Lanka’s Roman Catholic Church on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 279 people, calling the massacre a "political plot". In an address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith demanded a mechanism to probe the attacks, which have been blamed on local Islamic radicals.

