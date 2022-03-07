Lahorites throng Bird Show

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday organised a colourful bird show here in Jilani Park on the occasion of Spring Festival.

A large number of citizens saw beautiful birds and took pictures. Blue-yellow and birds of different colours added to spring festivities. Children and adults took selfies with their favourite birds, including pet pigeons, gold parrots, brahma chickens, genuine chickens, rabbits, various breeds of parrots and other birds which remained the centre of attention for the visitors in the show.

The show also featured a walk and competition of beautiful and charming pet pigeons and chickens. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG Zeeshan Javaid visited the show and reviewed the arrangements.