Alvarez rocket seals

Galaxy win in MLS
Los Angeles: Efrain Alvarez scored a thunderous long-range effort to maintain Los Angeles Galaxy’s perfect start to the season and spoil a record-breaking home debut for expansion club Charlotte FC on Saturday.
Alvarez, who was born in Los Angeles but represents Mexico in international football, unleashed a ferocious 25-yard effort that flew into the top corner on 77 minutes to finally break Charlotte’s resistance in a 1-0 win.
