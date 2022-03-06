Illegal buildings demolished

LAHORE: Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished several illegal structures in various city areas here on Saturday.
The operation against illegal constructions was carried out by Town Planning Wing Zone-II team in Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar and Multan Road area. A large contingent of police and the LDA’s enforcement wing were present during the operation. During its full-scale operation, LDA team demolished over a dozen of shops at Kharak Nalla which were constructed without any approval. In Sabzazar, the team demolished an illegal building at plot number 383-F, walls of a marquee in Civic Centre and an illegal hall on Marghazar Road.
