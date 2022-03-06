PTI, not PPP, conducting ‘awami’ march: minister

SUKKUR: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the PPP utilised the Sindh government resources for its long march, which showed that, in fact, the PTI was conducting an awami [public] march.

Talking to the media at the resident of Khawand Bux Deho in Tando Jam, he invited Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to vote in favour of the southern Punjab province in the constitutional amended bill, which he had tabled in the National Assembly to get it passed with a majority vote.

He said some external powers wanted to destabilise Pakistan by arming and funding the terrorist elements involved in attacks like Friday’s suicide blast at a Peshawar imambargah.

He noted that the situation was worsening in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the powers in question wanted to create a distraction for Pakistan on the western borders. The foreign minister challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Muzaffarabad and present his case to Kashmiris. In return, he said, he should allow Prime Minister Imran Khan to go to Srinagar and present his case before the people there.“Then let the people judge who is right and who is wrong,” he said.

He said the people of Multan rejected Bilawal because they believe he’s representing Zardari mafia, and not the PPP of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said Karachi is the heart of Sindh, where he would address the Huqooq-e-Sindh march on Sunday (today), and hoped that People of Karachi would repose their confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.