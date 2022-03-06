ISLAMABAD: Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan, has decided to rejoin the Pakistan Peoples Party after spending more than 3 years and 11 months in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

When contacted by The News, Nadeem Afzal Chan confirmed his rejoining of the PPP.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will visit the residence of Chan in Lahore today (Sunday) where the Mandi Bahauddin politician will announce his rejoining the party.

Chan had joined the PTI in a meeting with Imran Khan on April 19, 2018. At that time he was PPP secretary general of PPP Central Punjab and was made the Prime Minister's Spokesperson and Special Assistant after the formation of the PTI government.

Chan had resigned as PM Imran Khan's spokesperson in January of last year over differences with the PTI government.

According to sources, one of the major reasons behind Chan quitting his office was PM Imran Khan's almost week-long delay in visiting the Machh massacre victims' families who were demanding justice by staging a protest in freezing temperatures on Quetta's Western Bypass.

Before his resignation, Chan had maintained a low profile for some time and was not seen defending either the premier or the PTI government.