Aisam shines as Pakistan beat Lithuania to stay in World Group

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will stay in Davis Cup World Group 1 as star player Aisamul Haq gave his brilliant best to beat Edds Butvilas 6-4, 7-6 (2) and win the Playoff for his country.

It was left to Aisam who earlier missed the opening day’s singles to win the playoff for Pakistan following a 2-2 draw going into the second reverse single.

Aisam lived up to his reputation as he beat his strong opponent to carry the day for the country.

The non-playing captain Aisam fielded himself in reverse singles instead of young Mohammad Shoaib and anchored Pakistan’s win. “I am delighted to win the day for Pakistan.

It was a tough ask and I was in no mood of taking chance with a youngster. Thank God Almighty I won it for the country,” he said after his memorable win.

Pakistan will now stay in World Group I while with this defeat Lithuania has moved into Group II from the next season.

“I stayed out of the opening day’s singles. Here the country needed me and I decided to play the reverse singles. My decision came good. Lithuania is a tough team having the services of the world’s top hundred players. Yet we managed it for the country due to share hard work and fighting spirit shown by Aqeel Khan and the whole team,” Aisam said.

Earlier, Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq put Pakistan 2-1 up winning crucial doubles. The experienced Pakistan pair defeated Ricardas Berankis and Laurynas Grigelis 4-6, 7-6 (4) and 7-5 in a match that lasted over two and half hours.

Following 1-1 set all, it was all to play in the third set. Pakistan immediately went one break up with Lithuania bouncing back to level the score. At the fag-end of the third set, Pakistan dealt a crucial blow-breaking Berankis serve to go 6-5 up.

Aqeel then held on to his serve tightly, unleashing a couple of winners in the process to take the set and match 7-5. Aisam was outstanding with his attacking game, making every effort to guide his side to win.

“It came too close at the end. Thank God we broke their serve at right time in the third set to win the doubles,” Aqeel said.

The super-fit Berankis then came back strongly to get again tie the Davis Cup Playoff getting better if tiring 41-year old Aqeel 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6) and 6-4.