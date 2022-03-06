100 new species found in Myanmar

PARIS: At least 100 new species -- from monkeys to mussels -- were found in Myanmar in a decade, according to conservationists who said discoveries during the country’s fleeting period of openness revealed "astonishing biodiversity".

Beginning in 2010 with the identification of the Myanmar snub-nosed monkey, a small black primate known as the "sneezing monkey", researchers have made an "incredible sequence of discoveries", said International wildlife group Fauna and Flora International.