Police launch mobile App

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Saturday launched a mobile App to improve its service delivery with the help of modern technology.

The App ‘ICTP’ was available on both android Google Play Store and Apple IOS, said a police spokesman. He said, the federal capital police as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’’s digital Pakistan, introduced the App for effective policing and convenience to the citizens.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas in his video message told the masses about the latest features developed in the App.

He said that citizens can avail services like crime reporting, crime advisory, traffic license through the App.

The App provides information and details of sexual offenders, as well as details of appointments and necessary documents for obtaining a traffic license, he added.

The IGP further said the App gives details about police stations their contact numbers, besides information regarding registration of employees and tenants. The citizens can also get a copy of FIR by online application on this App, he said and added, there is also an online appointment and application procedure for registration of foreigners.

Water supply restored: The Capital Development Authority has restored water supply to 300 low-category houses in sector G-7/3 after long 10 years.

According to the details, the residents who have been striving hard for restoration of water supply since almost a decade have heaved a sigh of relief as they had to get water from private water tankers at exorbitant rates.

Raja Rab Nawaz, a resident, said “They have been facing extreme problems due to absence of water supply in the area. Now the civic agency realized their sufferings and took measures to address this issue.”

CDA initiated a plan involving Rs495 million for different water supply projects couple of years back.

These projects included repair and maintenance of water pipelines, tube wells, tankers, replacement and installation of pipelines. Now it has launched a new programme to ensure provision of water to the residents by stopping leakages, replacing old water pipelines and desilting of canals and dams.

The water supply department has repaired and renovated tubewells in different sectors including F-6 F-7, F-8, F-10, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-10/3, G-11, H-9, H-10, I-9, I-10, Humak Town, Rawal Dam and other areas. It has also repaired twelve faulty filtration plants. The CDA management has also directed the water management wing to complete upgradation and maintenance of remaining filtration plants on immediate basis and utilise all available resources for early completion of the project.

According to CDA’s Water Management Wing, various measures are being taken to ensure smooth supply of water to the residents especially in next summer season.

“We are carrying out maintenance of tubewells and filtration plants besides laying down new pipelines to stop leakages in different areas,” it said.