PM’s aide elected global environment body’s vice president

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Environment Assembly Bureau on Thursday, during its week-long 5th session, elected Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change to represent Pakistan on the global forum and serve as vice president of the Bureau.

“It is of course a great achievement and honour for Pakistan for having been elected as member of the UNEA body as vice president to lead the global efforts towards goals of making the world climate-resilient and environmentally-sustainable place through a global climate action,” remarked the PM’s aide Malik Amin.