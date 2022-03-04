All about intent

Many believe that a presidential system is the only way to change the current situation of Pakistan. However, the country has already tried this system, only to move away from it to a parliamentary setup. But, if one examines the parliamentary system closely, s/he may be surprised to find that it too has failed in the country.

The truth is that any system – be it presidential or parliamentary – can only succeed if it is implemented in its real sense. Many developed countries like the US, China, and Japan have the presidential system and are considered the epitome of development, but the same is true for parliamentary states such as the UK. This is because they all prioritised prosperity of the state. Jinnah envisioned Pakistan to be a democratic country based on the principles of justice, liberty, and equality. Unfortunately, these principles have been abandoned. If they were incorporated in either form of government, the country would prosper.

Balach M B

Awaran