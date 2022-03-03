Inflation woes

People of Pakistan are currently mired in numerous problems. Inflation has risen exponentially in the last three and a half years. People are helpless and have no one to turn to. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is touching 90 percent. One cannot help ask: where are the 10 million jobs and five million houses that were promised to the country and the nation? Government departments too are not functioning as they should. The fertiliser crisis is getting worse by the day, and fertiliser is being sold at exorbitant prices despite the fact that agriculture is the backbone of our economy. The government is always blaming the previous regimes and does not want to be held accountable for its failures.

It seems to have no problem with inflation either. Pakistan is currently the world’s fourth most expensive country. Now is the time for the people to recognise their true representatives, and the government must work for people’s welfare before it is too late.

Imran ul Haq

Lahore