Plea against auction of Nawaz property: Court grants time to NAB to submit comments

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till March 30, for submission of reply in plea against auction of property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz. NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed prayed the court to grant sometime for submission of department’s response. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case. The court had directed to auction the property of Nawaz Sharif after he was being declared absconder in Toshakhana reference.