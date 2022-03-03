Opposition in a fix after PM’s announcement of mega relief package: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that the mega relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the opposition in a fix as they are picking holes in the government’s people-friendly measures.

Addressing a press conference on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s long march and current political situation, he said that the government had announced historical mega relief package for the poor despite inflation at the global level.

He said that soon after the announcement of the relief package, its implementation process has started. The minister said he was quite surprised on the statements of opposition which was criticising the government on the reduction in oil and electricity prices instead of commending the initiative.

He said that there was difference in the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition, adding that the PM has been focusing on facilitating the poor, while the agenda of the opposition was to safeguard their money earned through unfair means.

He said that there was increase in the petrol prices at the global level but the government decided to slash the prices by Rs10 with sole objective to accommodate and provide relief to the masses.

Murad Saeed said similarly, the prices of electricity were also reduced, while the jobless graduates would also be facilitated through paid internships across the country. He said that now the people of Punjab province were being provided free treatment facility in phases under the Sehat Insaf Card.

He said that the provision of free medical facilities is the prime responsibility of the state and the government will ensure this facility across the country without any discrimination. He said that the previous government had left economy in worst condition, which was revived by the present government, adding the the tax targets were also achieved successfully.

The PTI minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiatives, including Sehat Insaf Card, Ehsaas, Panagahs and Kamayab Jawan programme, were the actual cause of pain for the opposition parties.

He said that unnecessary expenditures were incurred from the public exchequer by former president Asif Zardari, ex-prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani. The minister said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif spent millions of rupees on official visits from the national exchequer besides making private visits.

He said that Zardari undertook 48 private visits and Nawaz Sharif made 25 private visits from the national exchequer. He said that apart from the Presidency and Prime Minister’s residences, they also turned private houses into camp offices and the national treasury was misused.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no camp office as he made no private visit and was not staying at the Prime Minister’s House. He said that money was spent from the national kitty for the Jati Umrah road, security, fencing and other things.

The minister said the Pakistan People’s Party, which has been ruling the Sindh province for the last 13 years, had completely ignored development and betterment of masses and failed to provide any relief to the people.

He said this all happened because of mismanagement, corruption and inefficiency of current rulers of the Sindh province, particularly PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari who is a staunch supporter of corruption.

Murad Saeed appealed to the people to reject such people who had destroyed Sindh for their personal gains. The PPP government had destroyed education, health, law and order and all other institutions in Sindh, he added. He said that all the departments, including educational institutions and health facilities, were destroyed by the present Sindh government.