‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ a document to check terrorism, extremism, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' is an articulated eminent document, which has been drafted in accordance with the moderate message of Islam for eradication of the menace of extremism and terrorism with unanimous thinking of all the religious schools of thought and religions of Pakistan.

“From the elimination of suicide attacks to the importance of negotiations, 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct' provides guidance and everyone can benefit from Paigham-e-Pakistan document,” he said in a joint press conference along with President Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall here Tuesday and issued a declaration stating that Bishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visited Pakistan on the invitation of Church of Pakistan with the coordination of PUC.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, during his three day visit of Pakistan, visited Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad and held meetings with religious leadership. Archbishop of Canterbury also visited Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town Lahore and also inaugurated 'Peace Center' at Kohati Church in Peshawar.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said, “We thank all the religious leaders and institutions involved in the preparation of this great code of conduct of Paigham-e-Pakistan. Views of the leadership of Pakistan regarding the protection of the rights of minorities in Pakistan are valuable.”

President Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall quoted remarks of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on conclusion of his three-day visit of Pakistan, “Pakistan and people of Pakistan are very hospitable with beautiful deeds of morality and following the meeting with the leadership of Pakistan, some perceptions comes to an end,” he said while quoting remarks of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the Archbishop of Canterbury was also presented with the 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Code of Conduct' prepared by the religious leadership of Pakistan, on which he termed the document as representative of all religions, stating that all the heavenly religions and the holy books teach the lessons of peace, tolerance and endurance. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby also thanked Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall for the invitation and the excellent arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan for the visit.

In response to a question, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan is not part of any bloc. Pakistan has been making efforts for peace, security and stability. He also pointed out that the prime minister's visit to Russia was scheduled earlier. Ashrafi also announced that Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulema-Mashaykh Conference will be held on 7th March, 2022 in Islamabad.