PMLN, PPP strike seat adjustment deal in Swat

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Swat chapter, on Tuesday announced seat-to- seat adjustment in three tehsil constituencies of Swat in the upcoming local government elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Swat Press Club, local leaders of PML-N and PPP announced to support the candidates of PMLN for chairman seats in Babuzai and Charbagh tehsils. The PPP candidate in Barikot Tehsil would be supported by PMLN. The PMLN announced to withdraw its candidate in favour of PPP.

The local leadership of PMLN and PPP, including Akram Khan, Iqbal Hussain Balay, Fazal Rahman Nono and Haider Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

The PML- N candidate for mayor seat, Habib Ali Shah, and Charbagh Tehsil chairman seat candidate, Abrar Khan, would have the support of PPP. On the other hand, PML-N has withdrawn its candidate in favour of Mukhtar Khan of PPP in Barikot Tehsil. “The incompetent rulers have made life miserable for the people. The masses will reject Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidates in the upcoming local government elections,” said Habib Ali Shah, the PMLN candidate for the slot of mayor.

“This alliance is made in the larger interest of the area and people of Swat. I urge the voters and supporters of both PPP and PMLN to back the joint candidates of both the parties,” said Akram Khan, the divisional president of PPP.