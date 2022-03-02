VUP, PBSA sign MoU

LAHORE:Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) signed an MoU to promote peace and solidarity among youth in general and specifically among Virtual University’s students.
As per the MoU, both organisations will work together with various approaches for personality development, career counseling and team building across the country through VUP’s ICT-based system and PBSA's outdoor education model. VUP Rector Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti and PBSA Chief Commissioner Sarfraz Qamar Daha signed the MoU.
LAHORE: A sub-inspector posted at Shadbagh police station qualified for Central Superior Services examination. CCPO...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has accelerated work on Surface Water Treatment Plant, which will provide 100...
LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service Department rescued 107,798 victims while responding to 111332 emergencies with an...
LAHORE:Jehangir mausoleum complex recently included in 25 heritage sites on World Monuments Watch list 2022 by the...
LAHORE:DG PHA Lahore Zeeshan Javaid has taken charge of his office at Jilani Park Headquarters on Tuesday.During the...
LAHORE:On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman, applicants from Khanewal, Mianwali, DG Khan, Vehari and Jhang...
Comments