VUP, PBSA sign MoU

LAHORE:Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) and Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) signed an MoU to promote peace and solidarity among youth in general and specifically among Virtual University’s students.

As per the MoU, both organisations will work together with various approaches for personality development, career counseling and team building across the country through VUP’s ICT-based system and PBSA's outdoor education model. VUP Rector Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti and PBSA Chief Commissioner Sarfraz Qamar Daha signed the MoU.