NCA hosts exhibition

LAHORE:National College of Arts (NCA) hosted an exhibition “The East Asian Aesthetic and Contemporary Prints” here on Tuesday.
The exhibition brought together East Asian narratives from China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, India and Pakistan. Iwasaki Ryuji, Consular, Embassy of Japan was the guest of honour for the event. The show was conducted in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Foundation which reflected the ideas of beauty, aesthetics and art-making through an Eastern lens. The works comprised mainly of prints, exploring techniques of printmaking and traditional paper making. Sabah Hussain stated that the ideas of history and tradition as they integrated throughout this region had been discussed through this exhibit and the aim was to bring this dialogue into contemporary times.
GCU Exhibition: An intercollegiate art exhibition highlighting social issues opened at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the exhibition titled “Grand Art Exhibition” where students from GCU Lahore, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Kinnaird College put on display wide range of artworks ranging from pencil sketches to oil paintings and photography to digital artwork.
