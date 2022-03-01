 
Tuesday March 01, 2022
‘Critical’ to conclude Iran nuclear talks this week: France

By AFP
March 01, 2022

Paris: France said on Monday it was "critical" that negotiators trying to restore a 2015 deal over Iran’s nuclear programme reach agreement this week. All sides have signalled progress in the talks being held in Vienna, but Iran has said that the West still needs to decide on some key issues.

