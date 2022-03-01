LTO Karachi collects Rs1 trillion

Karachi: Large Taxpayers Office ((LTO) Karachi registered Rs1.0034 trillion as tax collection from July 2021 to February 2022, which are 45 percent more when compared to the same period last year, data showed on Monday.
The collections were Rs692.680 billion for the same period last year. For July-Feb this year, the government had set a target of Rs920.190 billion and the collection was Rs83 billion above, the Office informed, terming the collection as highest for the period concerned. LTO Karachi also achieved the monthly target in February, collecting Rs105.5 billion.
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan specified eligibility criteria and enabling framework to...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs650 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: Xiaomi’s mobile device manufacturing facility has scheduled an inauguration ceremony on March 4 to kick off...
Mumbai: India´s growth rate slowed further in the last three months of 2021, the National Statistics Office said on...
LAHORE: Each government that assumes power tries to address the issue of circular debt by increasing power tariff and...
ISLAMABAD: Resolution of issues such as fragmented industries, profiteering by middleman, producers-markets divide,...
Comments