LTO Karachi collects Rs1 trillion

Karachi: Large Taxpayers Office ((LTO) Karachi registered Rs1.0034 trillion as tax collection from July 2021 to February 2022, which are 45 percent more when compared to the same period last year, data showed on Monday.

The collections were Rs692.680 billion for the same period last year. For July-Feb this year, the government had set a target of Rs920.190 billion and the collection was Rs83 billion above, the Office informed, terming the collection as highest for the period concerned. LTO Karachi also achieved the monthly target in February, collecting Rs105.5 billion.