JUIF protests power cuts in Bajaur

KHAR: The workers and office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Sunday staged a protest against the hours-long electricity loadshedding in Wara Mamond tehsil and elsewhere in the district.

The protesters gathered at Shago Chowk in Wara Mamond and chanted slogans against the government and power supply company.

They blocked the Sewai-Loy Kharkay and Sewai-Gotkay roads for traffic and demanded the government to put a halt to the unscheduled electricity loadshedding in their area or else they would launch a strong protest movement against the power supply company

Speaking on the occasion, JUIF general secretary Maulana Laiq, Village Council-33 chairman Hussain Ali and others said that residents of the area were faced with great hardships due to the frequent power cuts. They said that there was an acute shortage of water at homes and mosques due to non-availability of electricity for weeks while the power supply company had turned a blind eye to the issue.

They threatened that a sit-in would be staged for an indefinite time if the power supply was not restored forthwith.

Meanwhile, the jirga of officials and local elders convinced the parents of children, who had refused to vaccinate their kids against the fatal poliovirus. The parents assured that they would vaccinate their children against the polio disease after the jirga accepted their demands for construction of a road in Dowagai area in Manond tehsil.