DHS promises ‘real change’ in Islamabad

Islamabad : Driven by the two-fold objective of strengthening community linkages and translating policies into action at the grassroots level as part of the World Health Organisation’s Healthy Cities Project, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) vowed to bring “real change” in the capital through the implementation of tobacco control policies, strengthening of vaccination coverage, and mobilization of public-private partnerships for dengue control.

Addressing the first of a series of seminars organized by DHS here at the Islamabad Club on Saturday, Director General Health Dr. Hassan Orooj urged the Prime Minister and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to raise taxes on tobacco and its products and invited community activists to contribute their share towards implementation of tobacco control laws. “Islamabad is performing well vis-à-vis tobacco control, but the industry is introducing new products to lure adults and youth; these include e-cigarettes and flavoured nicotine, among others. As such, a proactive approach involving all segments of the society needs to be adopted,” he stated.

The seminar was attended by specialist doctors, general physicians, representatives of civil society organizations and hospitals, administrators of housing societies, and community activists. Dr. Orooj said the aim of this seminar series is to build links with communities with a focus on the implementation of policies.

Dr. Iqbal Afridi, Director Health Services, identified three key areas of focus, namely, developing public-private partnerships for EPI coverage for dengue control; inching closer to the goal of tobacco-free Islamabad as part of healthy cities programme, and joining hands with the medical fraternity for mutual welfare.

Dr. Shahnaz Khalid, Additional Director DHS, presented highlights of the efforts being made to achieve 100 percent vaccine coverage in Islamabad, while Dr. Samra Mazhar, Director in the Ministry of National Health Services and Project Director for Tobacco Control, stressed the importance of awareness creation and counselling through partnership.

The presentations were followed by group discussions in which strategies to achieve the desired targets were discussed. All participants outlined their respective roles in making Islamabad a healthy city.