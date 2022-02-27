President Arif Alvi for adopting modern farming techniques to increase agri productivity

Lahore : President Dr Arif Alvi has called for adopting modern farming techniques to increase the agricultural productivity so to meet the country’s food requirements. He underlined the need to promote latest technological and IT tools to ensure the availability of agricultural inputs to farmers and reduce the cost of production. The President expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of farmers, at Governor House, Lahore.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Food of Punjab, Hamid Yar Hiraj, and agriculturalists from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa And Sindh attended the meeting.

The farmers apprised the President about the issues related to input costs, subsidies and support price of different crops.

Addressing the meeting, the President stated that the government was focusing on uplifting farmers as the prosperity of agriculture sector was directly linked with the socioeconomic development of the country. He added that incentives had been offered to support farmers and reduce their cost of production which had given a major boost to agricultural yield of major crops during the last year.

The president urged the need to ensure the provision of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and machinery, at affordable rates for the prosperity of farmers. He also underscored the need to facilitate and support the farmers in exporting surplus crops, particularly potatoes, to earn foreign exchange.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research said that the government was focusing on the development of agriculture sector and last year 4 out of 5 major crops had witnessed a record growth. He added that the government would address the issues being faced by farmers.

The participants appreciated the measures taken by the government for the support and uplift of farmers. The president assured the farmers of his support to help address their problems.