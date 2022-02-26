Milk price to be increased to Rs170/lit in phases

LAHORE: The Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (Lahore Region) has decided to increase milk price in phases. President Lahore Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association Muhammad Khan Bratty said that in the first phase, there will be an increase of Rs 30 per liter, the second increase will be made after the month of Ramadan. After the gradual increase, the new price of milk will be Rs 170 per liter.
