 
close
Saturday February 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Gang busted, weapons recovered

February 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Noon police have arrested two accused who were involved in looting hitch hikers, a police spokesman said.He said that SP (Industrial-Area) Saud Khan assigned a task to the Noon police to trace those involved in looting citizens after giving them lift in their cars.

Comments