Sherry Rehman demands safe evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party demanded of the government to ensure the safe evacuation of Pakistani students and citizens from Ukraine on priority. The parliamentary leader of the Pakistan people’s Party in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday while raising the issue of Pakistani citizens and students in Ukraine said students and citizens in Ukraine need to be safely evacuated to Pakistan without delay.

She said other countries have responded with the speed our missions there need to act fast to run special flights home.

“An embassy’s first responsibility is to nationals in distress, so please prioritize,” she said. While former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said there is a very serious concern about the wellbeing, safety and security of Pakistanis, particularly, the students in Ukraine. He said according to media reports, no adequate arrangements have been made for the students to be moved from the capital of Ukraine to a safer place, nor any steps are being taken to bring them back to Pakistan.

“On the other hand, it is reported that the Pakistan Embassy staff has moved to a safer place,” he said. Rabbani said it would have been appropriate for the prime minister to have spoken to President Putin for providing safe passage to Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine. He said the government should act immediately to protect the life and welfare of Pakistanis particularly students in Ukraine.