KP to activate urban uplift authorities: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to activate urban area development authorities across the province on modern lines.

Under the plan, the infrastructure of townships will be developed on a scientific basis whereas provision of basic civic amenities systems for the township dwellers will work in a fully automated manner and all such townships will be declared safe cities by ensuring the use of information technology as well.

A meeting of the Urban Areas Development Board was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur at the Local Government Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting decided to take special measures to resolve the issues and problems related to townships on an emergency basis as well as to provide better facilities to the residents.

Faisal Amin Gandapur directed the authorities to perform their duties diligently in this regard and fight for the achievement of the set targets so that the confidence and satisfaction of people in the institutions was fully restored.

“We have to join the ranks of developed nations as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan and stand by directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. We won’t compromise on development projects and quality of municipal services,” he claimed.