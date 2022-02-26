Abusing power

Freedom of speech and expression is the foundation of a democratic state. Any attempt to impede it would be against the constitution. While it is true that in civilised societies restrictions and duties exist to ensure that one’s freedom does not harm another, a proper balance between freedom and the restrictions on it must be maintained to ensure that people are not coerced into what they do not want. Such freedom of expression and speech also allows people to advocate for change and voice their reservations about government decisions and policies they may disagree with.

The recent amendment in the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) clearly lacks this balance and contradicts Article 19 of the constitution, thereby denying people the right to free speech. It certainly amounts to a gross abuse of power that must be stopped. The government must also commit that such actions will not be repeated.

Arsalan Raja

Karachi