Better business ties between Pakistan, Ethiopia discussed

Islamabad : Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus & former President Islamabad Chamber sees closer trade and tourism ties with Ethiopia. This was observed by Ilyas while welcoming visiting Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Redwan Hussien Rameto at a corporate dinner reception. Over 40 businesspersons representing agriculture, textiles, rice, herbs, fruits cold storage, minerals, real estate, leather, IT, Pharmaceutical, Steel and Automobiles, says a press release.

CEO of Centaurus thanked the visiting dignitary for gracing the occasion and appreciated his visits to Board of Investment and Islamabad Chambers earlier in the day, organised by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) at the initiative of Ambassador Ali Javed, Additional Foreign Secretary Africa at MoFA for establishing direct link with business community and visiting delegation and proposing ‘Joint Business Council’ with Ethiopia.

He lauded the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood for their ‘Engage Africa’ policy terming it ‘the best approach in executing economic diplomacy.’ Mohammad Zahid, president of Small Chamber of Commerce & Industries and other participants also underscored the necessity to organize such interactions to enhance trade with brotherly Ethiopia & all of Africa.

CEO Centaurus termed Ethiopia as very important country in Horn of Africa for business considering its massive 1.1mn sq. kms size and 115 mn people and highlighted Tourism Sector of Pakistan for attracting increasing domestic and foreign interest and offering unique opportunities for world tourists and investors.