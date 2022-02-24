Aisam named playing captain for Davis Cup playoffs

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi has been appointed as playing captain of the national tennis team for the Davis Cup playoffs against Lithuania to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 4-5.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan has told ‘The News’ that Aisam has been appointed as the playing captain for the playoffs.

“There is no better choice to help and guide junior payers. Aisam is the best choice. Together with Aqeel Khan, the pair has served the country tremendously over the years. Aisam will be the playing captain for the playoffs against Lithuania as he is in form for the doubles and knows ups and downs of international tennis,” he said.

Saifullah hoped that the team under the able guidance of Aisam and Aqeel would make the best use of the opportunity coming their way.

“We were lucky to have won the hosting rights of the playoffs on the spin of the coin. We have now got the opportunity to win the playoffs and stay back in the company of the best of the world.”

Aisam after taking part in the Australian Open is now busy playing the international circuit in the USA.

“The second phase of the training camp for the preparation of the team for the playoffs starts at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts from February 27. Aisam who is now out of the country is expected to join the camp on February 28.

“The decision on Aisam’s playing the singles will be taken on his arrival. It is not yet clear whether he would reverse his decision of retiring from singles. It was after the tie against Japan that Aisam had decided to quit playing singles,” a PTF official when contacted said.

In all probabilities, world No 98 Ricardas Berankis will be spearheading Lithuania’s campaign in the Play-Off. He is most likely to play the singles and is favourite to win these considering his vast experience. According to available reports, other Lithuanian players are not so accustomed to playing at grass courts. Pakistan can fancy their chances in two singles and doubles.

Following a series of trials held in Lahore, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib and Muhammad Abid will now join two top players, international Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan to make the five-member team for the Play-Offs. Both Aisam and Aqeel were given exemption from trials.

Besides Ricardas Berankis, other players included in the list of six are Laurynas Grigelis, Ainius Sabaliauskas, Edas Butvilas, Tadas Babelis and Pijus Vaitiekunas.