 
close
Thursday February 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Corruption

February 24, 2022

Corruption has become prevalent in Pakistan and is impeding development. The recent Corruption Perception Index 2021 in which Pakistan dropped by 16 spots is proof of this.

It is imperative that the government curb corruption. Otherwise, people will suffer.

Hamza Afrasyab

Islamabad

Comments