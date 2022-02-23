Visa glitch further delays Arshad, Yasir departure to South Africa

KARACHI: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) have revised visa applications for javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad Yasir on the advice of South Africa’s consulate as the previous application fell in a different visa category.

A source in the AFP confirmed to ‘The News’ that the previous application had to be revised the other day on the advice of the South African consulate.

However, he was hopeful that the visas would be issued in seven to days after a fresh application would be submitted.

Arshad and Yasir are to leave for South Africa for training. The AFP wants to train them in South Africa until July this year.

It’s a very important year for Arshad especially as he is set to feature in the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Islamic Games and Asian Games.

Arshad is a big medal prospect for Pakistan in these back-to-back assignments. He and Yasir are currently training in Lahore and are eager for South Africa training.

However, the visa process has taken a lot of time.

The two are following the instructions given by the South African coach as no local coach has been appointed to keep the athletes under their watch.