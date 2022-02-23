 
Wednesday February 23, 2022
Peshawar

NA 33 by-poll on April 10

By Bureau report
February 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday announced by-poll in NA 33 Hangu on April 10.

The seat, NA 33 Hangu, had fallen vacant due to the death of MNA Khayal Zaman. The nomination papers for the seat can be filed roll March 3.

