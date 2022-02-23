NA 33 by-poll on April 10

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday formally kicked off the...
PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Tehmeedullah, the director, Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre, Hayatabad Medical Complex , Peshawar,...
MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday announced candidate for Baffa-Pakhal tehsil slot as the Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: There is no breakthrough in the probe into the murder of a Christian priest on Ring Road near Gulbahar a few...
JAMRUD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri inaugurated a sports gala at...
PESHAWAR: Some of the initiatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf towards its claim of making the country a welfare state...
Comments