Alleged terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was arrested during an operation near Karkhano Market, Hayatabad on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the Counter-Terrorism Department and the security forces conducted an operation at a bus terminal near Karkhano Market and arrested alleged terrorist identified as Jan Wali.

The arrested terrorist was wanted to security forces and police for involvement in terrorist attacks in Peshawar, including the attack on Army Public School. He has been shifted to an unknown place for an interrogation.

There were also some reports that another person was also held during the operation but his identity could not be ascertained.