Gas supply to exporters promised

LAHORE: Managing director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani on Tuesday assured maximum gas supply to the export industry on priority basis.

He was talking to Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership, where he promised redressal of low gas pressure issues and also agreed to hold regular meetings of focal persons for reconciliation of gas and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) bills.

On the issue of energy audit, the he asked APTMA to develop efficiency audit terms of references (TORs) for further consideration by the concerned authorities. He also lauded the role of the textile industry in creating jobs, attracting new investment, and uplifting the exports of the country.