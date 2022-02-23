Gas supply to exporters promised

LAHORE: Managing director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani on Tuesday assured maximum gas supply to the export industry on priority basis.
He was talking to Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) leadership, where he promised redressal of low gas pressure issues and also agreed to hold regular meetings of focal persons for reconciliation of gas and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) bills.
On the issue of energy audit, the he asked APTMA to develop efficiency audit terms of references (TORs) for further consideration by the concerned authorities. He also lauded the role of the textile industry in creating jobs, attracting new investment, and uplifting the exports of the country.
Karachi: Kot Addu Power Company Limited on Tuesday reported a 37 percent fall in its quarterly net profit on account...
KARACHI: Millat Tractors on Tuesday reported a 9 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, on account of an increase...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs200 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
Doha: Major gas exporting nations said on Tuesday they could not guarantee prices or supplies at a summit overshadowed...
LAHORE: Banking sector has been in the driving seat in recent years. It is posting healthy growth in profits on the...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday introduced ‘Online Only Brokers’, a digital...
Comments