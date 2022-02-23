Gold down Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs200 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs126,800 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs172 to Rs108,710.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,894 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.