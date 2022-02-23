Driving licencing camp for lawyers

LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) is setting up a special Driving Licencing Camp on 25th February (Friday) for the lawyer community. CCPO Fiaz Ahmad Dev along with DIG Investigations Shehzada Sultan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi held a meeting with LHCBA office-bearers on the Lahore High Court premises. The CTO briefed the office-bearers regarding the traffic licencing facilities being provided at different traffic driving centres and booths. He guided the Bar members regarding the SOPs.