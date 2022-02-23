‘PM won’t compromise with looters’

LAHORE:Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that winter is changing into spring but the political climate of the country will not change at all.

The PTI government would complete its constitutional term. Opposition parties have sharp differences, but the non-aligned parties are still hoping for the ouster of the government. No matter how hard they try, neither they have the strength for the long march nor the vote of no-confidence is their cup of tea. Talking to media persons at the inaugural ceremony of spring tree planting campaign here at Jallu Park, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that Zardari and Sharif families, who are mired in corruption, are seeing jail cells now; therefore, they rallied against the PTI government. The minister said that PM Imran Khan would never compromise with thieves and looters but would send them all to jail. The process of accountability is moving towards its logical conclusion, he added.