US, Russian skateboarders perform

LAHORE:American and Russian skateboarders demonstrated wonderful performance in Greater Iqbal Park under the auspices of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Tuesday.
Foreign athletes, including Nestor Judkins, Kenny Reid, Keegan Gazzard, Zack Mackenzie, Kirill Korobkov, Eugenia Antospova, Sheehan Hassan, a famous player from Pakistan performed skateboarding for the first time in Greater Iqbal Park. On this occasion, American and Russian athletes signed an MoU with PHA officials for the promotion of skateboarding. Director Sports Amir Ibrahim signed the MoU with the American and Russian athletes. Chairman PHA Lahore Engineer Yasir Gilani, VC PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, PRO PHA Nadia Tufail and other officers were present on the occasion. Chairman PHA said skateboarding grounds will also be constructed in Jilani Park by allocating special space for this game. PHA was providing healthy activities to the citizens through table tennis, cycle track and cricket grounds, he added.
