Pakistan, Australian mly leadership holds defence, security talks

RAWALPINDI: The military leadership of Pakistan and Australia on Monday reiterated the resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The resolve was made at the 11th Round of Pakistan - Australia, Defence and Security Talks and 8th Round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue held at Joint Staff Headquarters here. Pakistan side was headed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) whereas the Australian side was led by Chief of Defence Forces Australia, General Angus J. Campbell.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Australian defence forces in the fields of mutual exchange, training programmes, joint exercises and other defence related activities. Defence and Security Talks were instituted in 2006 and have since been held regularly in Pakistan and Australia on alternate basis. Under the framework of this forum, the defence relations between the two countries are progressively expanding with greater substance.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Forces Australia, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters. Matters of bilateral professional interest with particular reference to global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two armed forces were discussed during the meeting. The Australian dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces.