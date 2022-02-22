Meeting reviews pace of work on foreign-funded projects

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting on foreign-funded development projects was held here on Monday, with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The participants reviewed progress made so far on foreign-funded development projects being executed in the province and made a number of decisions to further expedite pace of work on the projects.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Umar Ayub and other federal authorities also attended the meeting via a video link whereas Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of departments concerned and other relevant officials were present.

It was informed that a total of 60 development projects worth Rs687 billion were in progress in the province including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project worth Rs97 billion, KP Hydro Power Project worth Rs42 billion, KP Reconstruction Program worth Rs9.5 billion, KP Integrated Tourism Project worth Rs14 billion, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor worth Rs11 billion and other important projects.

The forum was informed that pace of implementation on most of aforementioned project was satisfactory.It was decided on the occasion to hold special meetings with the relevant donor agencies in order to improve coordination with the aim to further expedite progress on the projects.

The chief minister stressed the need for improving coordination amongst the relevant provincial and federal entities and donor agencies to ensure progress on the projects as per the stipulated timelines and directed the departments concerned to take necessary steps to remove the hurdles in the implementation of certain projects.

Federal Minister Umar Ayub while speaking on the occasion said that the federal government would extend all possible support to the provincial government for timely completion of the mentioned projects.