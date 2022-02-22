Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, three killed

TEHRAN: An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing two crew and a passerby, authorities said.
"Luckily the school was closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic," local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television. The aircraft was on a training mission when it went down around 9:00 am (0530 GMT) in the city’s central district of Monajem, said Honavar, who heads a crisis management unit in East Azerbaijan province.
The head of the local Red Crescent organisation said the plane crashed into an external wall, and that one of the dead was a nearby resident. A blaze broke out at the crash site and firefighters were seen battling the flames as a crowd looked on, in video footage by the official news agency IRNA.
The charred remains of the warplane could be seen amid the rubble of the school’s blackened facade. The plane had been stationed at the Shahid Fakouri air base in Tabriz, base commander General Reza Youssefi told the broadcaster, adding that it was heading back from the training mission when it encountered a technical problem that prevented it from landing.
ROME: The Italian ambassador to Australia has died after falling from a balcony while on holiday in her hometown....
LONDON: Britain’s elections watchdog asked the government on Monday to reconsider proposed changes to its oversight...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Construction workers at a building site in northern Gaza have uncovered 31...
NEW DELHI: Bibhu Prakash Swain believed in soulmates and true love, or so he told at least 18 women he allegedly...
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday defended his use of emergency powers to end weeks-long...
GENEVA: The UN refugee chief voiced alarm on Monday at increasing violence against refugees and migrants at European...
Comments