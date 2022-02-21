Official rates of perishable items not implemented

LAHORE:This week the prices of majority of vegetables remained stable. The prices of fruits remained high. The authorities concerned as usual failed to implement official rates.

Price list was not implemented. Sellers overcharged consumers without any check. The market committee staff issued wrong prices. Sellers sold C-grade items at A-grade price while A-grade items were sold 50 to 100 percent or even higher than the official rates issued by the market committee.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, B-Grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 50 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of onions A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, B-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at sold at Rs25 per kg. The price of tomatoes A-grade gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, and C-grade at Rs105 to 110 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs245 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs360 to 370 per kg, sold at Rs450 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 195 kg sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

The price of pea was also reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

The price of banana A-category further increased by Rs5 per dozen and was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs36 to 38 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs220 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs440 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs300 to 310 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg.

Guava was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg. Musami A grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs160 to 180 per dozen, B-grade at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 130 per dozen.

Citrus fruit special was gained by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs260 to 270 per dozen, sold at Rs300 to 340 per dozen, A-grade by Rs15 per dozen, fixed 135 to 140 per dozen, sold at Rs180 to 200 per dozen, Kinow B-grade by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs87 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 150 per dozen. Malta was fixed at Rs87 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 220 per dozen. Chiku was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.