Sultans' consultant tests positive

LAHORE: A security consultant of Multan Sultans tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday hours before their clash against United.
PCB officials said the security consultant has been quarantined immediately as per the Covid-19 protocols issued by the board while all players underwent corona virus diagnostic tests and everyone has tested negative.
KARACHI: Peshawar is to host another international satellite squash event from March 9-11.The $1000 KP Satellite...
BEIJING: Finland roared back to beat defending champions Russia 2-1 on Sunday and win the country’s first gold medal...
LONDON: British boxer Amir Khan suggested that he is considering retirement from the sport after suffering a...
ISLAMABAD: Around 150 rooms have been booked on a major part of three floors to accommodate Pakistan and Australian...
MADRID: Real Madrid laboured to victory over struggling Alaves to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Real...
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic´s season, derailed in January when he was deported ahead of the Australian Open in a dispute...
Comments