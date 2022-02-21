 
Monday February 21, 2022
Sultans' consultant tests positive

February 21, 2022

LAHORE: A security consultant of Multan Sultans tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday hours before their clash against United.

PCB officials said the security consultant has been quarantined immediately as per the Covid-19 protocols issued by the board while all players underwent corona virus diagnostic tests and everyone has tested negative.

