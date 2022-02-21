Pakistan cheapest among 139 countries: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin claimed on Sunday “Pakistan is least costly among the 139 countries of the world”, though the opposition leaders rejected the claim and severely criticised the government over unprecedented inflation inflicted on people during the past over three-and-a-half years.



Sharing the screenshots of the latest Number’s cost of living index on his official Twitter handle, he said Pakistan was the cheapest country among the 139 countries of the world.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said how the government could claim that Pakistan was a cheap country while people had been committing suicides due to price-hike, joblessness and very high cost of living in the country.

In reaction to the finance minister statement, he said such claims were contradictory to the on-ground situation and the ‘selected’ government would be sent packing soon, with the help of the masses.



The finance minister said it was not the government claims but Numbeo's - the world’s largest cost of living database, which declared Pakistan least costly country among 139 nations. According to the Numbeo index, on average, the family of four people in Pakistan costs around Rs171,783.24 per month (without rent), while a single person’s estimated monthly costs are Rs51,798.76 (without rent).

The database estimated that the cost of living in Pakistan is, on average, 71.52% lower than in the United States. Similarly, it said the residence rent in Pakistan is, on average, 90.64% lower than in the United States.

According to the Numbeo database, the average price of milk per litre in Pakistan is Rs122.56, that of rice per kg is Rs159.07, and eggs per dozen is Rs175.04. Likewise, the price of chicken meat per kg in Pakistan is Rs393.45 per kg, beef Rs645.1 per kg, apples Rs170 per kg, oranges Rs115.29 per kg, tomatoes Rs77.86 per kg, potatoes Rs55.16 per kg, onion Rs52 per kg, water (1.5-litre bottle) Rs61.01, and cigarettes 20 pack (Marlboro) Rs250.

In transportation, the Numbeo database has estimated the average price of the one-way tickets (local transport) at Rs40, taxi start (normal tariff) Rs150, taxi per km (normal tariff) Rs36.61, and Toyota Corolla sedan new car at Rs3.24 million.

Similarly, the price of basic utilities (electricity, heating, cooling, water, garbage) for an 85 m2 apartment is around Rs11,425,43 per month, price of one minute of prepaid mobile tariff local is Rs2.67, that of the internet (unlimited monthly data) Rs3,596.98, one pair of jeans (levis or similar) Rs2,527, summer dress in chain store Rs3,980, pair of Nike running shoes (mid-range) Rs8,412, and one pair of men leather business shoes Rs5,628.

Similarly, according to the Numbeo database, the rate of the apartment (1 bedroom) in the city centre in Pakistan, on average is Rs20,341, apartment (1 bedroom) outside of centre Rs12,999.81, apartment (3 bedrooms) in city centre Rs45,441, and apartment (3 bedrooms) outside of the centre is Rs28,861. The per square metre to buy an apartment in the city centre costs around Rs131,744 while the average cost per square metre apartment outside the city centre is Rs73,749.

The Numbeo website says it received around 1,0285 entries in the past 12 months from 794 different contributors. It added that the data was last updated in the current month.

Separately, speaking in Radio Pakistan’s current affairs programme, Shaukat Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan was following his vision to empower the people of Pakistan on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina. A number of schemes have been launched for common man like health card, Ehsaas portal and other schemes, he said. “Prime Minister is an upright and transparent person unlike previous rulers, who made money through corrupt practices,” he claimed.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday took opposition to the task for selecting an inappropriate time to hold the so-called power show against the government in Rawalpindi where the Australian cricket team would be playing the first test match of its tour against Pakistan.

He, in a tweet, said Aussies and green shirts would be having the first cricket test series at Pakistan in 23 years.

The whole nation was celebrating the revival of such cricket in the country, but it was only the “hodgepodge” opposition that felt uncomfortable and planning a so-called power show on ‘rent’, he added.

Also, State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to provide loans to each and every family with low income to enable them get their own shelter through different policies announced by the PTI government.

He was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members of Jhang Union of Journalists at Jhang Press Club. He said Kamyab Jawan programme was also linked with Housing Project so that low-income people could get housing loans for 3 to 7 years duration. He said that past rulers only gave lollipop to people, however, the PTI government was taking practical steps for welfare and betterment of masses.

He said the government was concentrating to equip youth with hi-tech certification under “Skill for All” programme so that they could start their own business instead of running behind jobs.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that prices of furnace oil, coal and LNG are higher, people will have to bear fuel price adjustment.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, he said that the PTI would win local bodies elections in Punjab. “PTI is not the political party of thieves,” he added.

Hammad Azhar said that Prime Minister constructed shelter homes. “The world is affected due to storm of inflation. When there will be less inflation on international level, we will give relief to people,” he added.

He said that fuel price adjustment on electricity bills is because of policies of previous governments. “They have implanted costly projects of LNG and coal. Today, we have to purchase LNG and coal on higher prices,” he maintained.

The minister said the national economy was progressing rapidly. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia contains historic value,” he added.

However, the opposition leaders didn’t buy the minister’s claims. PMLN leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said the country was suffering from the highest inflation in country’s history and the lowest growth rate.

Separately, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Sunday said the ‘selected’ and ‘puppet’ government had plunged people into poverty.

The remarks came on World Social Justice Day where he stated that ensuring social justice was the “key to make the country peaceful, progressive and prosperous”.

He said the PPP would begin its planned long march against rampant inflation from February 27, adding that social justice was the conerstone of PPP’s ideology and struggle.

“We [PPP] are working to empower the weaker sections of society, including women,” he said, emphasising that the decisions of the PPP government had enabled the weak and vulnerable to dream of a better future.